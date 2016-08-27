A 39-year-old Douglas woman has been sentenced to 100 hours’ community service after admitting drink-driving.

Amanda Islyn Byron, of Willaston Crescent, was also banned from driving for 30 months after a breathalyser test recorded 66 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres – the legal limit is 35.

The court heard how, on May 13, an off-duty policeman reported seeing Byron driving a blue Ford Fiesta and drinking from a half empty bottle of rose wine.

Police were told Byron’s car was heading north and she was pulled over by police a few moments later on Glencrutchery Road.

Her car was searched and police found the empty wine bottle in the passenger footwell covered by items of clothing.

Byron told them the bottle had been lying there for two weeks but admitted she had been out during the afternoon and she had been drinking.

She was taken to the police station where she failed a breath test.

Byron pleaded guilty to drink-driving but a Newton Hearing had to be held as she disputed the allegation that she had been drinking from a bottle of wine while driving, saying it was a bottle of water.

The hearing ruled in favour of Byron and she was sentenced on the basis that she was drinking water.

Defending Byron in court, advocate Louise Cooil said: ‘It was not a case of drinking and getting straight in her vehicle. She had the wine at lunchtime, then took a taxi to an appointment. It was not until later, when she was told her daughter was in difficulties, that with heightened emotions she put her daughter before clear thinking. It was not a flagrant flouting of the law, just a momentary decision.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘You were almost twice the limit, it is a significant reading. I will treat it as a one-off incident.’

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Lunchtime drinking led to 30-month ban Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...