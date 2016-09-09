Mabon return for Centenary Centre gig

Jamie Smith’s Mabon will return to the Centenary Centre in Peel on Saturday evening to play their newest uplifting interceltic tunes.

The Welsh band will take the audience on a musical journey ranging from haunting love songs to epic sing-a-longs.

Since their last packed-out performance at the venue in 2014, Mabon have travelled all over the world, from the windy Scottish islands to the sweltering heat of Borneo’s Rainforest Festival, touring their new album ‘The Space Between’, and accordionist and composer Jamie Smith has moved to the island.

‘We enjoy taking the audience on a journey through the spectrum of Celtic music and song, but you don’t need to be a regular listener of traditional music to tap into the raw energy, rich harmony and big grooves we supply,’ Jamie said.

‘The CC has been one of my favourite venues for years now. It’s a brilliant volunteer-run venue and everyone is always so friendly, especially the audience. Now I live in Peel I’m proud to call it my local venue. The post-gig pint at the Whitehouse seals the deal!’

Jamie moved to the island in August 2014, settling in his wife’s hometown of Peel with their young family.

He said the move was a big decision but was ‘such a good one’, and hasn’t looked back since.

‘Personally, as someone who does a lot of travelling, I like living the quiet life in Peel when I’m home. I’ve always loved Peel and I couldn’t be happier to own a house here by the sea.

‘Being off the island a lot touring helps me hold my appreciation for what a lovely place the Isle of Man is.’

In addition, the band has recruited new guitarist Paul Rodgers, who is also Welsh but has lived in the island for several years.

Fluent in his native Welsh and adopted Manx Gaelic, he has been able to draw on the musical traditions of both nations.

Paul takes over from Adam Rhodes, who was the band’s Manx bouzouki player for five years.

Jamie said: ‘We were sad to see a musician and friend of Adam Rhodes’ calibre moving on – we still play together in Barrule though – but Paul has stepped in this summer and done an amazing job. The diversity in his guitar playing has lent a fresh edge to some of the existing tracks and his creativity is a real asset as we work on new material. The shared Welsh-Manx connections and a fascination with the works of Tolkien are the icing on the cake.’

The band, which was formed in 1999, comprises fiddler Oli, bass player Matt, drummer Iolo, guitarist Paul and accordionist and composer Jamie.

Mabon will take to the Peel Centenary stage at 8pm on Saturday (September 10).

Tickets cost £13.50 in advance or £15 on the door (subject to availability).

Tickets can be bought from Celtic Gold in Peel, Shakti Man in Ramsey, Noa Bakehouse in Douglas, and Thompson Travel in Port Erin. For more information about the gig and the band visit www.centenarycentre.com or go to www.jamiesmithsmabon.com