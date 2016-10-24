Made by Manxies craft market

Community news

A Made by Manxies craft market will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 10am until 1pm at the Promenade Methodist Church on Loch Promenade in Douglas.

It will feature hand-made goods by Manx-based crafters. Entry to the event is £1 with proceeds going to the church funds.

There will also be a cake stall, a raffle, and refreshments.

