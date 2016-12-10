Madeline shocked by BA overbooking

A one-time island star of reality TV says she founds it ‘absolutely shocking and unacceptable’ that she was refused boarding onto a flight at Ronaldsway due to overbooking.

Madeline Simpson, who found fame as a contestant on Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me back in 2011, had booked her £285 return flight to London City at the end of October.

But when she arrived in plenty of time at Ronaldsway on Wednesday to check in for her 6.55am flight she was told that there were no seats available.

She said from her home in Bride: ‘I’ve still not got my head around this. It’s absolutely shocking.

‘I told them that I had paid for a ticket and how could I possibly not have a seat? They said they always overbook because of no-shows. Everybody else had checked in on-line so there were no seats available. How can they sell something that doesn’t not exist?’

Madeline was put on stand-by but there were no ‘no-shows’ and she was not able to board. It meant she missed an urgent appointment in the UK that was arranged six month ago.

She said she was entitled to Euro 220 compensation but won’t be able to rebook her flight until she gets a new date for her appointment which won’t be until February.

British Airways states on its website that most major airlines overbook services in order to minimise the effect of ‘no-shows’ and to allow as many passengers as possible to travel on the flight of their choice.

It adds: ‘Whilst we make every effort to provide seats for which confirmed reservations have been made, there is a slight chance that a seat will not be available on a flight for which a person has a confirmed reservation. British Airways operates compensation schemes for passengers with confirmed reservations who are denied carriage without reasonable grounds.’