‘Magic alchemy’ spat overshadows Tynwald reform debate

A debate on whether MLCs should hold positions in government was overshadowed by a spat between past and present Ministers.

Former Policy and Reform Minister Chris Robertshaw said he was so shocked when he heard new post-holder Chris Thomas saying that reform was not a priority that he nearly crashed his car into a hedge.

Chris Thomas MHK

At the first press conference of the new Council of Ministers, Mr Thomas told reporters: ‘I don’t even think emphasis needs to be so much on reform in this administration. We’ve already made some significant reforms.

‘The next step is to focus on the programme of government. I think there has been a qualitative move towards evidence based policy making rather than policy based evidence making. Government is already reformed and I think the focus now is on policy and the application of resources to agreed policy.

‘It feels to me as if this government is taking a fresh approach and is making a new start.’

During a debate on LegCo reform at the first sitting of the new parliament, Mr Robertshaw described driving home and listening to Mr Thomas’s comments on the radio.

He said: ‘What happened was so surprising I nearly hit the hedge. I was shocked to say the least when he said reform was not a priority for this administration but it was all about policy [and] government is already reformed.

‘When did this happen, this magic alchemy? I must have missed that – it happened in another space-time continuum.’

Mr Thomas hit back, saying he was profoundly disappointed at the remarks from a senior, experienced member of Tynwald. He pointed out that the debate was about parliamentary not government reform.

‘This is about doing things, about working out the right policies, not about navel gazing and looking at reform for reform’s sake,’ he said.

New LibVan MHK for Ramsey Lawrie Hooper had prompted the debate with a motion calling for MLCs not to be appointed as members of government. ‘Government should be elected by the people,’ he said.

But Douglas North MHK David Ashford tabled an amendment saying the status quo should be maintained until the recommendations of the Lord Lisvane review have been debated. He felt it would pre-empt that debate.

Mr Hooper disagreed, saying some of the Lisvane reforms stood alone. ‘We can’t be seen to be kicking this into the long grass,’ he said, but added he had no issue with the amendment.

Tynwald overwhelmingly backed the amended motion with only two members, Rob Callister and Alex Allinson, voting against.