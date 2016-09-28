Major Foxdale road project is delayed

A major project scheduled to close Foxdale’s Main Road from Monday for up to eight months has been delayed until the end of October.

A specific start date has not been released while the Department of Infrastructure waits to hear when materials will arrive in the island.

We previously reported how planning approval had been received for the first part of the three-phase scheme in Foxdale.

The initial phase focuses on improving the layout and geometry at Mines Road junction and will take six weeks to complete.

The remaining two phases of the scheme will proceed on two fronts simultaneously: from the Mines Road junction heading south to Costain’s Yard; and from Dove Cottage working back up the road towards the Mines Road junction.

The 550-metre section of road has been identified by road condition surveys as having a poor ride quality, low residual life and poor drainage. Trial trenches have shown that the road has only 40mm thickness of tarmac surface and no foundation.

Access to the filling station and the pub will be maintained from Mines Road until the work reaches the forecourt entrance, at which time access will then switch to the northern end of the village from Lower Foxdale.

It was revealed last week that the project will go-ahead without a relief road planned on the former railway line following 16 objections. Instead, traffic will flow towards the village from the Lhoobs Road, which will be one-way in a southerly direction.

A DoI statement released this week said: ‘Work will take place at Mines Road junction to enhance visibility for motorists looking down the hill towards the village.

‘Planning approval has been received for the junction improvements and the retaining structures required for the work have been ordered.

‘The road will not now close until late October when the department has received confirmation of the delivery date for the materials.’

The statement continued: ‘The scheme, which is scheduled for completion before next year’s TT Festival, will provide a road that is capable of meeting traffic and drainage requirements throughout its design life of 40 years.’

Jim Davidson, project co-ordinator, said: ‘This change is great news for the village as it will create a much better junction for many years to come.’

View the plans at www.gov.im/about-the-government/departments/infrastructure/current-and-recent-projects/foxdale-highway-scheme