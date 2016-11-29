Make a Christmas wreath at Greenfield workshops

Greenfield Garden Centre will host Christmas wreath workshops on the next two Saturdays, December 3 and 10.

The workshops will offer the chance to make your own personal Christmas wreath.

Materials are provided along with hot drinks and mince pies.

Places cost £25 for one wreath, with additional wreaths costing £15 each.

There is a family price of £25 plus one child at £5, which includes one wreath and children’s craft.

Each day has a morning session from 10am to midday and an afternoon session from 1.30pm to 3.30pm. Places must be reserved and you should call 670849, between 9am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, to reserve a place.

The centre, in Glencrutchery Road in Douglas, is run by the Department of Social Care and supports people with learning difficulties who produce bedding plants, vegetables and crafts.