Make a lantern for south celebration

Community news

Willow lantern workshops takes place at Scoill Phurt le Moirrey this weekend.

The event takes place ahead of Port St Mary Commissioners’ Christmas celebration on Friday, December 2.

The workshops, which are free to attend, take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Christmas celebration will also see Ballafesson Brass playing in the town hall.

