Make-up thief, 25, is glad she was caught

A 25-year-old Castletown woman has been ordered to perform 70 hours community service after pleading guilty to three counts of theft from a chemist.

Kayleigh Joanne Jones, of Springfield Terrace, went into Boots on Strand Street in Douglas on July 10 and took 13 items of make-up on the first floor.

She put them into a bag and left without paying.

Jones returned to the shop on July 13 and this time took six items of make-up.

On July 15 Jones’ make-up stealing spree continued, as she took 16 items, again putting them into a bag before leaving without paying.

She was identified on CCTV footage. The total value of the stolen items was said to be £1,188.60.

Jones admitted the three thefts to police and said that she was glad she had been caught.

Defence advocate Jim Travers said in court that his client had stopped taking prescribed medication when the offences occurred but was now taking it again.