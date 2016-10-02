Man, 22, awaits sentence for possessing £646-worth of cannabis

A 22-year-old fisherman from Andreas has been convicted of possessing cannabis and having £3,685 in cash relating to criminal property.

Daniel Justin Kepple Woodbridge, of Larivane Meadows, pleaded guilty to the two charges in a magistrates court and will be sentenced on October 10, at 10am, at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.

Prosecutor James Robinson told the court how, on June 10 at 9.35pm, police executed a search warrant at a flat linked to Woodbridge at Arndale House in Marathon Road, Douglas.

Woodbridge was not at the address at the time but during the search, police found 32.3 grams of cannabis bush, a set of weighing scales and a large quantity of empty plastic snap bags.

Also in the flat was an iPad and £3,445 in cash. A search of a vehicle linked to Woodbridge also found £240 in cash.

Woodbridge was located on June 12 in Andreas and arrested.

At police headquarters he handed in a prepared statement after consulting an advocate, in which he said that the cannabis bush was purely for his own personal use. The cannabis found at the flat was valued at £646.

Mr Robinson submitted a confiscation order, under the Proceeds of Crime Act, to confiscate the total cash amount of £3,685 found in the flat and car, relating to the possession of criminal property charge.

The court heard that a confiscation order can only be made at the Court of General Gaol Delivery which is the reason Woodbridge will have to be sentenced at the higher court.

Defending Woodbridge in court advocate David Reynolds submitted an application to the court for his client’s bail conditions to be varied to allow him to leave the island until October 9 to work in Scotland as a fisherman.

However, magistrates ruled that, as Woodbridge was due to appear in the Court of General Gaol Delivery the following morning, there was a possibility he would not return in time for his appearance.

The court also heard how Woodbridge is in breach of a 12-month conditional discharge imposed last month.

On that occasion Woodbridge was found in a car at the Pigeon Stream car park at Marine Drive in Douglas.

A strong smell of cannabis was coming from the car and when police spoke to Woodbridge he admitted having a cannabis grinder hidden under the car seat which had a small amount of cannabis in it.

The cannabis was weighed at half a gram and estimated to be worth around £10.

For that offence, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes sentenced him to the conditional discharge and ordered Woodbridge to pay £125 prosecution costs.