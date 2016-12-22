Man, 36, laundered more than £28,000

A 36-year-old man from Port Erin has pleaded guilty to two charges related to money laundering.

Jan Broza, of Magher Breekyn, admitted acquiring criminal property to the value of £22,245 and concealing criminal property to the value of £6,500.

He will be sentenced on January 20 at 10am.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined jurisdiction for the case and committed Broza to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for the sentencing.

The court also heard that the case would have to go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery under the Proceeds of Crime Act, which is used to confiscate the money and can only be actioned at the higher court.

Defending Broza in court, advocate Andrew Marshall said that his client appreciated the matter would have to go to the higher court.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski how Broza had signed a disclosure authorising authorities to access his financial records in relation to another matter.

It was said that an examination of his records highlighted several transactions which defied explanation between December 29, 2010 and May 31, 2016.

Suspicious transactions totalling £22,245 were identified. Three other transactions totalling £6,500 between July 20, 2015 and December 19, 2015 were also identified.

Broza had been employed full-time during the period and his salary could be seen being paid in separately.

He was arrested on June 24 and admitted making all the deposits into the account and confessed that they related to criminal property though he refused to state the nature of what the money related to.

Bail was granted with conditions that Broza reside at his home address and not leave the island.