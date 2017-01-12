Man, 41, banned from driving after Mountain Road crash

A 41-year-old man from Ramsey has been fined £400 for driving without due care and attention.

Mark Roberts, of North Shore Road, pleaded guilty to the charge and was also disqualified from driving for six months.

Roberts already had six points on his licence and was given a further six points meaning that he was disqualified under the totting up process.

The court heard how, at 9.15pm, on October 16, police were called to a road traffic accident on the Mountain Road.

When they arrived they found a large amount of debris, tools and boxes scattered on the road.

A Citroen Picasso, driven by Roberts, was badly damaged and resting on fencing in a valley off the road.

A witness said that he was travelling over the mountain, approaching two left-hand bends with another vehicle behind him.

He said that the Citroen overtook him and the other car so he braked as it went around the bend.

The witness said he had then lost sight of the Citroen until he came across debris in the road which he had to brake to avoid.

He stopped and said that he could see the Citroen 50 or 60 metres away crashed in the valley.

The weather was described as horrendous with a lot of water on the road.

Prosecutor James Robinson said that Roberts’ driving had not been appropriate for the conditions.

Roberts was interviewed at Ramsey Police Station but made no reply after caution.

Defending him in court advocate John Wright said that his client was a qualified electrician who was currently signed off work due to a back injury.

Mr Wright said: ‘Mr Roberts doesn’t think the weather was so bad but accepts it was wet.

‘He felt he overtook safely. His description is that the car aquaplaned due to the water on the road.

‘He was driving at an inappropriate speed for the conditions and the car came off the road. He has asked me to apologise to the court.

‘He realises there could have been more serious consequences.’

Mr Wright went on to say that his client hoped that he could go back to work.

‘Obviously not having a licence will make it more difficult. We would ask that the penalty be kept to four or five points,’ said the advocate.

‘He knows it will be his last chance.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘There was potential for a far more serious offence. Fortunately you walked away from the collision without injury to you or anybody else.’