Man, 55, loses unblemished driving record and gets six points

A 55-year-old from Ballaugh has been fined £500 and had his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points.

Keri John O’Leary, of Ballaterson Fields, pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance or vehicle licence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.

O’Leary had originally admitted the offences via a postal admission but was ordered to attend court to give him opportunity to argue against disqualification.

The court heard how, on June 3 at 6.50pm, police were on patrol on the A13 road – which connects Ramsey with Jurby – and saw O’Leary driving.

A check revealed that his licence had expired in January 2016 and that he was listed as not insured.

He was subsequently stopped and spoken to, and asked who he was insured with.

O’Leary told police that could not remember but said that it was not a local firm.

He admitted that he knew his licence had expired but said that he had needed to transport some racing bikes.

When asked again if he was insured he replied, ‘I hope so.’

O’Leary then went on to tell police that he was worried that he had an email somewhere that he had missed.

Later, he attended Ramsey police station and admitted that he had no insurance.

Defending O’Leary in court advocate Jim Travers said that his client had no previous convictions or cautions.

Mr Travers said: ‘The position is clear with respect to his licence. He was aware it had expired.

‘He was unaware his insurance had expired.

‘The vehicle is a second vehicle used infrequently, to transport his son’s bikes for racing activities.

‘He had previously insured it with an off-island company. He had also changed his name via deed poll and changed his email address so he didn’t receive an email reminder about his previous policy lapsing. That is the only explanation he is able to give.

‘So it was something of an oversight.

‘He is extremely remorseful he’s made this mistake. He has been here for 19 years or so and had no penalties.’

O’Leary was fined £450 for having no insurance and £50 for having no vehicle licence.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said while passing sentence: ‘I have taken into account the unusual circumstances which led to your insurance lapsing.’

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Man, 55, loses unblemished driving record and gets six points Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...