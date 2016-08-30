Man, 71, was spotted urinating by cafe bin

A 71-year-old St John’s man has been fined £100 by a magistrates court for urinating on Laxey Promenade.

William Thomas Tickle was seen by a cafe employee with his penis out by some bins and charged with an offence against public decency.

In a separate incident, Tickle was also fined £400 for permitting driving with no insurance and had his driving licence endorsed with six penalty points. He pleaded guilty in court to all charges and was also ordered to pay £100 prosecution costs.

The court heard how, on April 17, Tickle was stopped by police in his BMW at Jurby Industrial Estate.

Police had received a report that someone was driving erratically there.

Tickle had a woman with him and told police that he had been teaching her to drive.

She did not have a provisional licence and no ‘L’ plates were displayed. He was informed that while it was not illegal to drive on the airfield, it was illegal to drive on the roads around the industrial estate without a provisional licence and ‘L’ plates.

Tickle told police the woman was a friend’s wife he knew through charity work and that she was thinking of taking driving lessons but wanted to see what it was like first. He said he knew the woman had no licence but had not realised it was a public road.

The second incident occurred at 11.30am on August 2 when Tickle was driving on Laxey Promenade with two passengers.

He got out of the car and walked to the gable end of the cafe building where he started to urinate between the bins.

A woman who was working at the cafe came out to use the bins and saw Tickle urinating.

She said she asked him: ‘What are you doing, there are public toilets there and there,’ referring to public toilets at both ends of the promenade.

The woman said that Tickle continued holding his penis and urinating but said he was sorry.

He was reported to police and when quizzed by officers told them that he was diabetic which made him need the toilet.

In court he declined the services of an advocate and opted to defend himself.

Regarding the driving offence Tickle said: ‘I belong to the Isle of Man Lions Club and I offered to help another member’s wife learn to drive.

‘I thought Jurby Junk, off the main road, was the ideal place. I had not appreciated it was a public road.’

Referring to the urine incident, Tickle told the court: ‘I am diabetic. It was a call of nature and I couldn’t find a toilet. I found some bins by the side of the shop, out of the public gaze, nobody could see me. Unfortunately the shop assistant came round to the bins and saw me. I apologised.’

No separate penalty was imposed for a further charge of permitting driving with no driving licence.

