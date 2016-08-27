Man admits he had drugs ecstasy and cannabis posted

A 25-year-old man from Douglas has pleaded guilty to five drug-related charges in summary court.

Ben Clark Owen, of Belmont Terrace, admitted two counts of production of cannabis to the island, one of possession of 50 ecstasy tablets with intent to supply, one of possession of cannabis with intent to supply, and one of possessing criminal property.

The court heard how, on May 27, police were called to Douglas Post Office sorting office after a report of two suspicious packages.

Both were addressed to ‘Ben Owen’ but at a different address to his home one.

Police opened the packages and one contained green vegetable matter, while the other contained a brown resinous matter. Both were later identified as cannabis.

Police attended Owen’s flat and seized his mobile phone. It showed a record of a call to the post office enquiring whether the packages found to have drugs in had arrived.

The total value of the drugs was said to be £7,309. Cash totalling £665 was also found at Owen’s flat.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski said that the case should go to the higher court. Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes agreed and Owen will appear at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on September 2.

