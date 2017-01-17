Man arrested after fracas in flat

A 20-year-old man from Douglas has been convicted of a charge of provoking behaviour.

Caleb John James McBurnie, of Hillside Avenue, pleaded guilty to the charge and will be sentenced on February 23, after the preparation of a probation report.

Prosecutor Barry Swain told the court how, on January 8 at 9.30pm, a police officer were on patrol in Douglas when they received a report of a disturbance at a flat in Palace Road.

When she arrived, she was met by a woman who was walking away from the building and said ‘something was kicking off in the flat.’

As the officer went up the stairs in the building she could hear raised voices coming from inside the flat.

She found that the flat door was ajar and entered after identifying herself as police.

A voice from inside the flat was heard to shout ‘look, the police are here now, just get out.’

When the policewoman entered a bedroom she found a woman sat on the bed with two men fighting next to her, one being McBurnie.

The other man was trying to restrain McBurnie and was telling him to ‘stop struggling’.

The man was told by the policewoman to let McBurnie go, which he did,

The man was taken into the living room to be questioned and he told police he had been restraining McBurnie because he had been ‘kicking off’ and that the women present had been scared.

As officers were quizzing him about the incident they heard noises coming from the bedroom and when they entered they saw McBurnie was now wrestling on the floor with another man.

McBurnie was holding the man in a headlock and refused to let go when the policewoman ordered him to.

The struggle was said to have gone on for some time with the officer radioing for back-up before she managed to restrain McBurnie by holding him from behind.

More police officers arrived and McBurnie was subsequently arrested for resisiting arrest and provoking behaviour, but only the second charge was proceeded with.

‘It was fortunate that no injuries were sustained,’ said the prosecutor.

Defending McBurnie in court his advocate David Clegg asked for an adjournment to allow time for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing takes place.

Mr Clegg said of his client: ‘He is working but is on a low wage. He would struggle with a financial penalty.

‘We would suggest that community service would be suitable.

Bail was granted in the sum of £250 with conditions that McBurnie reside at his home address and attend probation meetings.