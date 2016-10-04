Man attacked sister’s car with toy scooter

A man who attacked his sister’s car using a child’s toy scooter has been fined by Douglas magistrates.

Shane Edward Kinrade, of Bircham Avenue Close in Ramsey had a volatile relationship with his sister the court was told.

For the prosecution, Barry Swain said the defendant, who is 30, visited his mother’s house at Pairk Ollay in Ramsey, hoping to borrow some tools. But when he arrived, at around 11pm on September 21, his sister was also there and barred him from entering the house, telling him he could borrow tools from the back of a van parked nearby.

‘He had been drinking and he was upset by that,’ Mr Swain said.

‘He picked up a child’s toy scooter and used it to damage the bumper and spoiler of her car, a Vauxhall Astra, parked nearby.

Police were called but the defendant had gone by the time they arrived. He was arrested soon after and told police he admitted damaging the car and did not regret it because he was upset about what his sister had done.

‘He was very intoxicated and did not know how much he had had to drink,’ Mr Swain told the court.

He said damage to the Vauxhall Astra was valued at £399 and reminded magistrates they had the power to impose a licensing act ban should they wish.

Defending Kinrade, Lydia Mulligan said he deserved credit for pleading guilty.

‘He has not attempted to minimise the offence or pass blame. There has been a history of falling out between him and his sister. There have been ups and downs and periods where they are not speaking. Emotions on this occasion were heightened by contact with the sister, not by alcohol,’ she said.

Magistrates’ chairman Gill Eaton fined him £300 for criminal damage and ordered him to pay £399 compensation plus £125 costs.