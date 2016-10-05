Man caught out by pungent aroma

Police who knocked on a door in Douglas were engulfed in the aroma of cannabis when it was opened, a court heard.

Kieron Wayne Anthony Barsby was caught out when police called at his Stanley View home on June 18 on a completely unrelated matter.

For the prosecution, Barry Swain said when police questioned the 26-year-old about it, he produced a bag containing 2.9 grammes of cannabis bush worth £58.

‘It’s a small amount but it is still illegal,’ Mr Swain said.

‘And it’s not his first encounter so that’s why it’s been brought before the court.’

Mr Swain said: ‘He gave a full and frank account saying it was for his own personal use.’

The court was also asked to consider making an order for forfeiture and destruction of the drugs and a contribution of £125 towards prosecution costs was requested.

Defending Barsby, who was arrested and kept in custody, having failed to show up for his original hearing two days earlier, advocate Paul Rodgers asked the court to consider a conditional discharge.

‘He is still quite young, at 26, and he had made great efforts to free himself from his previous negative associations,’ he said.

He told the court Barsby had succeeded in finding himself work as an apprentice joiner and had worked very hard to get himself on a college course.

‘He’s desperate to continue with his college course and he’s now had to spend a morning in the cells. He enjoys his work and this is a reminder that he should not be using cannabis at all,’ he said.

Passing sentence, magistrates’ chairman Gill Eaton warned Barsby about jeopardising his future and noted he had no recent offences on his record.

‘Under the circumstances, we are prepared to offer a conditional discharge on this occasion,’ she said.