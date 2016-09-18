Man defecated in friend’s yard

A 51-year-old man has been fined £150 by a summary court after defecating in a friend’s yard.

Martin Lee Booker, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to a charge of displaying disorderly behaviour and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

This is the second time Booker has been caught short. In August he was fined £300 for urinating near a children’s play park on Douglas Promenade.

The court heard how, on Saturday (September 10) at 10.30am, Booker was seen by a woman who lives at Royal Avenue in Onchan.

The woman witnessed Booker go into the back yard of number 54 and defecate near the back door.

She said that she recognised him as he used to live nearby and called the police.

Police arrived and were about to speak to Booker, who was sitting at a bus stop, when they were called away to an emergency.

When they returned Booker had left the scene. He was arrested the next day and when cautioned replied: ‘That’s absolute nonsense. I used to live at number 50 and that guy has it against me.’

He was interviewed by police and continued to deny the offence saying that he had not entered Royal Avenue on the date in question.

Booker initially pleaded not guilty in court and a pre-trial review date had been set for November 8.

But in court on Tuesday Booker changed his plea to guilty. He declined the use of an advocate and opted to defend himself.

He told the court: ‘I do not agree the facts are accurate but I am guilty of defecating in a friend of mine’s back yard.

‘I have Crohn’s Disease and although my stools are alright when I get a build up of number two I have to go.

‘I used to live at number 50 and knew the man at number 54. I knocked loudly at number 54 but he is 108 and deaf and didn’t answer.

‘I had to go to the toilet and I thought he’d let me in to use his.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes quizzed Booker about the previous urinating offence saying that could not have related to Crohn’s Disease and said that the fine was still outstanding.

Booker went on saying: ‘That was due to alcohol. I have not touched a drop of drink since. I am getting a flat soon. I owe some back rent but the landlord is very understanding. I do intend to pay that fine but I’ve been having difficulties with my finances. I’m going to apply for an extension.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said while passing sentence: ‘It’s a pity you didn’t explain to police when you were arrested. They might have taken a sympathetic view. I accept your explanation nevertheless what you did was unacceptable.

