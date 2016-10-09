Man due in court charged with wounding with intent to commit GBH

A 30-year-old man from Douglas will appear at Douglas Courthouse tomorrow (Monday) charged with an offence of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

At around 10.45pm on Friday evening, officers from the Central Neighbourhood Policing Team were called to an incident at a property in Mona Street, Douglas, where they found a man with serious injuries.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene and later at Noble’s Hospital. His injuries, although serious, are now not life-threatening.

A 30-year-old man was arrested and later charged with an offence of wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Police would like to thank those who assisted with the incident and would like anybody who has any information to contact Police Headquarters on 631212.