Man falls to his death at chasms

A man aged 51 fell to his death at the chasms on the coast near Port St Mary yesterday.

Police were called to the area in the afternoon after a report that the man had been seen to go over a cliff edge.

The coastguard and RNLI were also called.

Police are now carrying out inquiries with the family members of the man involved and say they will not be releasing any further details at this time.

Officers have not disclosed the man’s identity.

The chasms are on the coast near the village of Cregneash.

They are a number of fissures cut deep into the cliffs.

The Raad ny Foillan coastal footpath runs close to them.