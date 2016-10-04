Man found dead at weekend still not formally identified

Police are continuing to investigate the unexplained death of a 28-year-old man from Douglas.

The body of the local man, who has not yet been formally identified, was found in a flat in Empire Terrace in Douglas just after 10.30am on Saturday by the police.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Maddocks said: ‘The death is still being treated as unexplained at this time and we have been making enquiries in the general area of Empire Terrace in Douglas over the past few days.

‘A number of people have been spoken to and we are piecing together the events leading up to the man’s death.

‘A post-mortem examination has been carried out today but there is no obvious cause of death at this time and further forensic examinations will need to be conducted.’