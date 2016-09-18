Man from Isle of Man, aged 26, found dead in Liverpool

A 26-year-old man from Douglas was found dead in a Liverpool hotel room yesterday morning (Saturday).
Louis Thornton was believed to be in the city with friends to watch his team, Middlesbrough, play at Everton.
Mr Thornton played locally for Corinthians and was the club captain.
The following message was posted on the club’s Twitter feed on Saturday evening:’ The Club lost its Captain Louis Thornton today. Thoughts to family friends and team mates at this sad time.’
It’s understood his death is not being treated as suspicious.
