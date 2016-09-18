A 26-year-old man from Douglas was found dead in a Liverpool hotel room yesterday morning (Saturday).

Louis Thornton was believed to be in the city with friends to watch his team, Middlesbrough, play at Everton.

Mr Thornton played locally for Corinthians and was the club captain.

The following message was posted on the club’s Twitter feed on Saturday evening:’ The Club lost its Captain Louis Thornton today. Thoughts to family friends and team mates at this sad time.’

It’s understood his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Man from Isle of Man, aged 26, found dead in Liverpool Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...