Man had nine bags of cannabis in car

A 20-year-old from Douglas has been convicted of possessing 19.8 grams of cannabis worth £396 with intent to supply.

Robert George Turner, of Ballanard Road, admitted the offence and will be sentenced on October 6 after the preparation of a probation report.

The court heard how police stopped Turner while he was driving a Mazda MX5 in Crosby on June 24. They said there was a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and Turner told them that he had cannabis in the car.

Nine bags of the drug were found weighing 19.8 grams. Also found were empty bags and a small set of weighing scales.

During a police interview Turner made no comment.

On July 4 police examined Turner’s mobile phone and found numerous messages relating to the supply of drugs, including ones such as ‘do you want any smoke?’ and ‘Any 20 bags?’

Turner’s advocate Ian Kermode entered a basis of plea on his client’s behalf which was accepted by the prosecution.

In it Turner admitted that he was involved in sourcing cannabis for his friends.

He said he did not make a profit but kept some of the drug for himself in return for supplying it.

Mr Kermode told the court: ‘It was the supply of cannabis among friends. I would submit it is the bottom end of the scale for a supply offence.’

The advocate asked for an adjournment, saying that a probation report would be of assistance before sentencing took place.

The court heard that Turner has no previous convictions, but two cautions for unrelated matters.

Bail continues with conditions that Turner reside at his home address and attend probation meetings when required to do so.

