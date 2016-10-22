Man helping police is convicted for ‘very, very small’ cannabis haul

A householder who was helping out with a police enquiry was rewarded for his trouble with a criminal conviction.

Neil Patrick Dawson, of James Street in Douglas, was speaking to police as they made door-to-door enquiries on a separate matter when they caught a whiff of cannabis inside the property.

When asked about the scent, the 51-year-old obligingly produced a yellow tin and emptied out its contents, saying they were his.

In fact, the quantity of cannabis was so small - a mixture of resin and bush - it could not be separated, a court in Douglas was told.

The total quantity weighed in at 5.7 grammes, worth £30.15, said prosecutor Hazel Carroon.

Dawson admitted being a regular cannabis user and said it was purely for personal use.

Defending him, duty advocate Deborah Myerscough noted Dawson’s co-operation and that he had admitted charges of possessing cannabis resin and bush on July 27.

‘Police were taking a witness statement in relation to an unrelated matter. He was polite and he was helping them with this matter,’ she said.

‘The amount involved is very, very small.’

Passing sentence, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes acknowledged the amount was small but said the offence was aggravated by Dawson’s previous similar convictions, notably in January. He was fined £200 with £50 costs and a forfeiture and destruction order was made for the drugs.