Man hid inside ex-partner’s wardrobe

A Douglas man who hid in his ex-partner’s wardrobe has been convicted of a harassment charge.

Wayne Charles Lee Smith, of Mona Drive, pleaded guilty to two offences of conduct causing fear of violence and provoking behaviour and will be sentenced on February 21.

A charge of aggravated burglary with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) was withdrawn by the prosecution.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski told the court how 30-year-old Smith had been in a relationship with his victim for four years.

The woman had ended the relationship but on October 21 she called police to say that Smith had been harassing her.

She said he had been goading her about their relationship and a video that had been made.

He was issued with a PIN (Police Information Notice) which is a harassment warning notice.

However, Smith continued contacting the woman and she showed the police voice messages that he had left for her.

On Facebook she began receiving threatening messages from three separate accounts, all which she suspected to be Smith.

She received messages such as ‘You will die’. Smith was arrested but told police he was being set up and that his account had been hacked.

On November 5, the woman, who was living with her two children, became concerned for her safety when Smith was reported as missing and police decided to find her alternative accommodation.

She was moved to a new address but forgot to bring medication she needed.

Police returned to the original house to fetch it but when they entered, it was evident that someone had been in the house. The loft ladder was left down and in the loft police found a pillow and a bottle containing urine.

The house was searched and Smith was found in a wardrobe in the woman’s bedroom. When he was found he said: ‘I don’t know how I got here.’

A small kitchen knife was also found where Smith had been standing which the woman later said did not belong in the house.

She told police afterwards ‘I think he would have killed me tonight.’

In interview Smith told police he could not give a full account of what had happened and said he was suffering from memory loss.

He said he never wanted to hurt the woman or her children and that he had taken the knife from his grandparents’ house in order to kill himself.

Defence advocate David Clegg said: ‘He has now received substantial psychiatric help and is receiving medication and counselling.’

Bail was refused.