Man hit over head with pool cue in pub

A 26-year-old from Douglas has been convicted of an assault after hitting a man with a pool cue.
Carl James Druggan, of Kensington Road, pleaded guilty in a magistrates’ court to assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH) and will be sentenced on October 6.
He agreed to accept a caution in relation to a property damage charge and that was subsequently withdrawn.
The court heard how, on May 21, Druggan was out watching the FA Cup Final in Douglas.
At 11.20pm he was in Samuel Webb’s pub in Castle Street playing pool with two women and another man.
A row had started when the other man took exception to Druggan not moving when one of the women was playing a shot.
There was some pushing and shoving which culminated in Druggan hitting the man over the head with the pool cue twice.
While striking the second blow, Druggan was said to have followed through with the cue and hit the pub television, cracking the screen.
In a police interview Druggan gave ‘no comment’ responses.
A probation report is being prepared before sentencing.
