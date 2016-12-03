Man hurled Doritos dip jar at girlfriend’s head

A drunken man who hurled an empty glass Doritos dip jar at his girlfriend has been bailed by a court pending sentencing.

Kenneth Andrew O’Connell had been drinking all evening with his girlfriend at Kerroo Coar, Peel, before the entree-inspired 1am assault.

Hazel Carroon, for the prosecution, said O’Connell’s girlfriend fled from the house, running to a neighbour. An ambulance was called and she was taken to hospital for treatment to an inch-long gash on her head.

She was kept in hospital overnight for observation but discharged in the morning.

Meanwhile, O’Connell was arrested. He told police he had thrown the dip jar, hitting his girlfriend on the head, but offered no other comment during interrogation.

Defending him, Dawn Jones described the incident as an ‘instantaneous grabbing and throwing during an argument’ and said no major medical intervention had been required.

She reminded the court 38-year-old O’Connell had admitted assault causing actual bodily harm, following the November 18 incident.

Recording a conviction, Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes noted bail was being sought on O’Connell’s behalf and the prosecution did not oppose it.

Bail was granted subject to conditions and approval by the deemster at a separate court hearing the following day. The case was adjourned for an all options report until January 10.

He was bailed to his home address, Peveril Street, Douglas, subject to a £500 recognisance. He is to observe a 10pm to 7am curfew, with doorstep checking conditions, he must not enter on-licensed premises, buy alcohol or drink in public, and he must not contact the victim. He must not enter Kerroo Coar or leave the island without the court’s permission.