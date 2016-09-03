Man jumped out of window in drug-induced frenzy

A Castletown man jumped out of a second floor window breaking his ankle and damaging his pelvis after taking the legal high ‘black mamba’.

A court this week heard that Robert Emlyn Stevens, of Northcroft Apartments, experienced hallucinations after taking the drug, saying he saw a baby with a gun and was convinced paramedics and police were trying to murder him.

Paramedics were called to 36-year-old Stevens’ flat on July 14 at 7.30am after a caller reported an injury then hung up.

When the ambulance arrived Stevens appeared at a top floor window brandishing a large kitchen knife and appearing agitated.

The paramedics were so concerned by Stevens’ behaviour they locked themselves in the ambulance and called the police.

When police arrived someone from inside the building shouted ‘he’s coming down’ and officers went in to try to intercept Stevens.

However he jumped through a second floor window and was wrestled to the ground.

Despite having a broken ankle Stevens was scratching and biting police in a drug frenzy until they managed to handcuff him and put him in a police van. However, in the van Stevens began biting the plastic part of the handcuffs and managed to get one hand free.

He then began trying to use the cuffs as a weapon swinging them around the van.

Stevens then bit through more of the handcuffs and managed to get both hands free.

It took four officers to get him out of the van. He was taken to hospital and as the drug wore off began to feel the pain of his injuries.

He suffered a broken ankle in two places, pulled his achilles tendon, and damaged his pelvis and shin.

interviews

Stevens was interviewed by police and said that he had taken ‘black mamba’ the previous evening.

He said he woke at 6am and saw a baby pointing a gun at him and ‘freaked out’.

Regarding the knife he said that he used this to open the window normally as the catch did not work.

Stevens said that after he had jumped out of the window he was convinced paramedics were going to kill him so he said he hit the side of the van to attract attention and try to get help.

He said he was scratching police because he thought he would be murdered and said that he wanted to leave DNA under his fingernails.

Stevens was sentenced to 80 hours community service for provoking behaviour and destroying property in the Deputy High Bailiff’s court on Tuesday where he appeared in a wheelchair.

A third charge of resisting arrest was withdrawn.

Just last month Stevens was sentenced to 80 hours community service for an incident in December 2015 for possessing cocaine and driving without due care and attention.

The latest sentence will run consecutively meaning that he must perform 160 hours in total.

He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, £155 doctor’s costs, and £25 compensation for the police handcuffs.

