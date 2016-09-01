Man punched victim two days after prison release

A teenager from Douglas has been convicted of assaulting a man at probation accommodation.

Anthony Robert Collis, of Prince’s Avenue, pleaded guilty to a common assault charge in summary court and will be sentenced on September 20.

The offence occurred just two days after Collis, who is 19, had been released from prison where he had been sentenced to nine months for burglary, theft and deception in April.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski told the court how, on August 18, Collis had been staying at David Gray House, Drury Terrace, Douglas, when he assaulted another man in the dining room who was staying there.

CCTV footage was viewed which showed Collis punching his victim twice to the head. His victim claimed he was punched a number of times and also headbutted.

Collis was arrested and told police that he had known his victim for eight months.

He said that man would always find ways of ‘winding him up’ and his assault had been a culmination of this.

Collis also said that he had gone out on the night in question and drank nine or 10 pints of lager.

He also said that he had taken 10 pregabalin tablets, which were not prescribed to him.

Asked on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the highest, how drunk he had been, Collis said ‘10’, with the pregabalin also taken into account.

If it had just been alcohol he said ‘seven’.

Collis told police that he was wound up and the victim had started to tell him how he would never make anything of his life.

He admitted lashing out at him, striking him with his fists and headbutting him.

The court heard that Collis’ arm was in a cast at the time of the attack and that he had missed his usual medication which was prescribed to him.

Defence advocate Louise Cooil asked for an adjournment to allow time for the preparation of a probation report.

Ms Cooil said that her client had an appointment with Motiv8, the alcohol advisory service arranged.

Ms Cooil made an application for bail saying: ‘My client is attending college in September and has been taking positive steps since his release.

‘He is keen to keep his appointment and attend college. He is hoping probation can provide support and assistance. He wishes to be released on bail and would be content with an alcohol ban and a curfew. ‘

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘You were heavily intoxicated within two days of your release from prison and in breach of the rules at David Gray House over alcohol. I am not satisfied bail conditions would prevent further offending.’

