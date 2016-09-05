Man’s double cannabis bust

A 34-year-old Douglas man has been convicted of two counts of possessing cannabis.

Simon David Lomax, of Mona Street, pleaded guilty to the two offences and will be sentenced on October 4 at 10am.

The court heard how, on June 18, police were at Lomax’s home on an unrelated matter.

He was seen to drop a small item down the side of a chair.

Police seized the item which turned out to be a small amount of green vegetable matter later confirmed as being cannabis.

When quizzed about it Lomax said he had got the drug from a friend and that it was only for his own personal use.

The drug was weighed at 1.1 gram with a value of £22.

In a second incident, on August 12, police executed a search warrant at Lomax’s home address.

Two small bags of cannabis were found in Lomax’s bedroom, which he admitted were his and again said that the drug was for his personal use only.

Prosecutor James Robinson said that the cannabis had not been weighed but was estimated to have a value between £30 and £40.

Defending Lomax in court advocate Jim Travers asked for an adjournment to allow time for the preparation of a probation report before sentencing.

Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition to attend probation meetings and co-operate with probation services for the preparation of their report.

