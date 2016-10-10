Man’s ending of relationship led to row and assault on his ex

A 43-year-old man from Bride has been fined £300 after pleading guilty in court to an assault on his former girlfriend.

Dustin Kenneth Mellor, of Cranstal, was also ordered to pay £166.87 prosecution and medical costs.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski told the court how, on July 24, Mellor was in a relationship with a woman he had been seeing since April.

However, on that day, he told her that the relationship was over.

It was said that she went to his home to return some of his belongings to him but he was not there.

She then went to his workshed where he was and asked him for money that she said he owed her.

A row broke out and Mellor was said to have started swearing and grabbed the woman by the front of her jumper, pushing her out of the workshed door and causing her to fall over.

She ran to her car and drove to Ramsey police station where she reported the incident.

Mellor attended police headquarters in Douglas on July 26 and agreed most of the allegations.

He told police that the woman had refused to leave his workshed and had ‘got in his face’. so he pushed her out.

He said that she had stumbled over the threshold of the door which had caused her to fall.

Mellor accepted that he had been swearing at the woman but said that he had not intended to hurt her or push her to the ground.

Defending Mellor in court, advocate John Wright said that his client had 12 pages of previous convictions but nothing since 2010.

Mr Wright said: ‘Mr Mellor has been very cautious about new relationships after splitting up with his ex-wife.

‘He had told the complainant on several occasions that the relationship was going nowhere. He finally told her on July 24 not to come back. She returned but instead of just leaving the items she sought him out.

‘He has shown me a string of texts before and after the incident. After breaks she has bought him things and tried to rekindle the relationship. On one occasion she reported he had firearms.

‘He has never had firearms. We are not saying there was provocation but this might explain why he was fairly blunt. After being asked to leave several times he used physical contact to make her go.

‘There was no intent to hurt her.

‘Although Mr Mellor has substantial previous convictions, there is nothing for six years, and no offence against another person for 10 years.

Chair of the magistrates Julian Ashcroft gave Mellor credit for his early guilty plea and ordered him to pay the fine at a rate of £10 per week.