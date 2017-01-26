Man’s tenth rape charge

News from the courts

A 46-year-old Peel man has been charged with a tenth count of rape and fourth count of indecent assault.

William Henry Kelly, of Magher Breek, is also charged with committing an act against public justice. He is denying all the charges.

Mr Kelly is scheduled to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on February 28 and face a 14-day trial starting on May 2.

