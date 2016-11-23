Man sold his flatmate’s DVDs

An Onchan man has been put on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 60 hours community service after stealing his flatmate’s DVDs.

James William Craig, of Maple Avenue, pleaded guilty to theft of the DVDs and was ordered to pay £200 compensation to the former friend.

The 22-year-old was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

The court heard how Craig stole 53 DVDs, one X-box game and one PlayStation game.

Prosecutor Barry Swain told the court how, on August 29, Craig was sharing a flat with a friend, Dale Vincent.

Mr Vincent decided to move some boxes of his DVDS from his bedroom to a lounge area.

He had put them in his bedroom, with the help of Craig, at the end of July while they were doing some decorating.

When Mr Vincent put them back in the lounge and started putting them on shelves he noticed that one box was missing.

He said that he suspected that Craig had taken them but put out a group message on social media giving him the opportunity to own up as he said he did not want to point the finger at him.

Craig told him that he was not responsible but offered to help if there was any way he could.

He even offered to replace some of the DVDs, which Mr Vincent thought was suspicious as he had denied taking them.

On August 30, Mr Vincent went to CeX in Strand Street, Douglas, a shop that buys second-hand goods, and found evidence to suggest Craig had sold some of the DVDs to the shop. Receipts were produced for some of the DVDs.

Mr Vincent estimated that the total value of the DVDs and games missing, if they had been new, would be £470.

Defending Craig in court, his advocate Peter Russell handed in references on behalf of his client, and said: ‘This can be summed up as a mean offence.

‘Mr Craig recognises it was mean and is genuinely remorseful for that. The probation report is very helpful.

‘There is personal and sensitive information I won’t refer to in open court. In summary we are dealing with a young man who had every reason to be optimistic about his future.

‘He was in employment but unfortunately the working environment was not good for him and he fell into trouble. He was too proud to ask for help.

‘He took the DVDs and sold them to feed himself. Now he has lost a good friend. It’s not a friendship that will ever be rebuilt.

‘The references are excellent and show the other side of this young man and his former good character.’

Chair of the magistrates David Craine said: ‘We like to think this was a single lapse and you have learnt from it.’