Man sold stolen toys on Facebook

A 34-year-old Douglas man has been jailed for 12 months for stealing toys and selling them on Facebook.

Mark Hughes, of Crosby Terrace, pleaded guilty to nine offences of theft, one of possessing criminal proceeds and two driving-related offences.

Police found 346 stolen items when they searched Hughes’ flat as well as £1,560 in cash relating to items he had sold.

Hughes admitted stealing goods from seven shops around the island.

Read the full story in Tuesday’s Examiner.