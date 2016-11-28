Man stole items while on probation

A Douglas man has received a suspended sentence after admitting stealing cash and aftershave.

Callum Duane Clarke, of Fairfield Terrace, pleaded guilty in magistrates’ court to two counts of theft.

The 27-year-old was sentenced to eight weeks’ custody, suspended for 12 months.

Prosecutor Rachael Braidwood told the court how, on June 12 at 1.15am, police were called to Sugar Sugar Nightclub in Wellington Street in Douglas after a report of a man being detained by security staff for theft.

When police arrived they were told that Clarke had stolen £15 from a woman’s handbag.

CCTV footage was viewed which showed Clarke sat in a booth when a woman left her handbag on the table and went to the dancefloor.

The film showed Clarke moving the handbag behind an icebox on the table, then take something out of the bag.

He then moved the handbag back, away from him. The woman noticed that £15 was missing from a section on her bag.

When he was arrested Clarke had £55 on him, £40 of which was his own.

After being arrested he gave no comment answers during a police interview.

In a second incident, which occurred on October 26, while Clarke was still on bail for the theft offence, he went into Boots the chemist in Strand Street.

He picked up a tester bottle of Fahrenheit aftershave worth £67 and was seen on CCTV lefvk the store without paying.

Clarke was identified from CCTV footage in the shop and later arrested.

When interviewed by police Clarke admitted the theft saying: ‘Sorry, I was drunk at the time. I admit I took the Fahrenheit.’

He said that he only knew he had taken it the following day but kept it and used it.

Defending Clarke in court advocate Paul Rodgers said: ‘Mr Clarke, by his own admissions, continues to have problems with drug and alcohol misuse.

‘When the first incident occurred he was in a very high state of intoxication. He had attended Sugar Sugar to offer his services for a job and then went to a free alcohol event and overindulged.

‘When the second matter occurred he was high on drugs. He sampled perfumes on a daily basis, he is on low income. He is an aimiable and friendly young man but he has these issues in the background. The staff know him. Given it was a used bottle the value of it could be considered nil.’

The court heard that in June, Clarke was sentenced to probation and community service for handling stolen goods.

Chair of the magistrates Brian Walton said: ‘This theft was just a month after you were given a combination order. Only custody is appropriate but we do find there are grounds to suspend’