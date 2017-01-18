Man threatened to shoot taxi driver

A 50-year-old Willaston man has been convicted of causing property damage after he threatened to shoot a taxi driver.

Stephen Arthur Dockerill, of Sulby Road, pleaded guilty to the charge and will be sentenced on February 23.

Prosecutor Barry Swain told the court how, on January 6 at 11.27pm, police were called to an incident after a complaint was made by a taxi driver.

The cabbie said that he had picked up Dockerill and a woman from Pulrose, who he said were obviously both drunk.

While travelling to their destination Dockerill said to the driver: ‘So do you think you’re smart?’

The driver answered: ‘No, I don’t.’

Dockerill then said: ‘Well I’m going to shoot you.’

The woman was said to have countered this saying: ‘Take no notice he doesn’t even have a gun.’

When they arrived at their destination the woman was said to have got out of the taxi and fallen over while Dockerill was struggling to open the door.

The driver got out to help the woman up and she then went into a house.

However, after getting out of the taxi Dockerill got back in again, sitting in the front seat.

He was told to get out but then grabbed the internal mirror yanking it off and also cracked the windscreen.

The driver said he was calling the police but Dockerill said that he didn’t really care.

Police arrived and Dockerill was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

After being arrested Dockerill said to police: ‘I caused no damage.’

No details of the cost of the damage was available in court but the prosecutor said that he would try to ascertain this in time for the next appearance.

Bail was granted.