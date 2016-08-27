Man took Merc and crashed it

A Ramsey man has been jailed for 11 months after pleading guilty to a total of nine offences.

Robert John Thomas, of North Shore Road, was also disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay £1,500 compensation to Manx National Heritage after crashing a car into a wall belonging to them.

Thomas, who is 32, admitted offences of burglary, taking a vehicle without consent, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after a road traffic accident, failing to report an accident, common assault on a female and damaging property.

The court heard how Thomas was disqualified from driving in September 2015 for 12 months.

However, on January 20, he entered a friend’s home without permission and took the keys to her Mercedes Benz.

The next day the car was found crashed into a wall in Ramsey which was owned by Manx National Heritage.

In a second incident on May 14, Thomas was said to have burst into his ex-girlfriend’s room at a Ramsey guesthouse.

During a row he pushed her on to the bed and broke her phone.

On Tuesday, a summary court heard how Thomas had three previous convictions for taking a vehicle without consent, two previous for driving while disqualified, four for driving without insurance and six for criminal damage.

It was also said Thomas had been unable to complete 200 hours community service, imposed in February as a direct alternative to 10 months custody, due to a dislocated hip.

He was sentenced to eight months for the nine offences and a further three months to replace the community service order.

Thomas has already served 14 weeks on remand.

