Man tore off his shirt and swore at police

A 30-year-old man from Ramsey had to be subdued with Pava spray during a drunken domestic row in which he tore off his shirt.

Mark Peter Richards, of Waverley Terrace, was fined £275 for being drunk and disorderly by a magistrates’ court.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecutor Barry Swain told the court how, on October 30 at 12.25am, police were called to Queen’s Pier Road in Ramsey after a report of a domestic argument.

When officers arrived Richards was said to be standing in the road remonstrating with a woman, later identified as his wife.

During the row, Richards threw his mobile phone on the ground smashing it and was swearing.

He then turned his attention to the police and also swore at them.

The court heard that Richards then took off this t-shirt and began puffing out his chest and pushing his shoulders back in an aggressive manner.

Police tried to calm him down but to no avail.

Richards told them: ‘Go for your baton. Take one step closer and you’re having it.’

Officers then used Pava spray to subdue him and he was arrested and taken to police headquarters.

Once they got close enough police said that Richards was clearly drunk, smelling of alcohol, slurring his words and unsteady on his feet.

Defending Richards in court, his advocate Peter Russell said: ‘This was an unfortunate incident. One that is a reflection of where his life was at and still is. The row was with his estranged wife of 12 years. Unfortunately the marriage has broken down and Mr Richards has been struggling to cope with it.

‘They had been out together for a drink. He drank too much and can’t really explain even what the argument was about. His recollection is not good.

‘My client is genuinely remorseful and apologised to police. He has been seeing the Mental Health team and has an appointment with Occupational Therapy to work on some issues, anger and anxiety.

‘I can report he is not drinking anymore. He realises he will end up in a lot more trouble if he continues.’

Mr Russell went on to say that Richards was currently signed off work and was receiving incapacity benefit, struggling financially.

He said that his client was living on £89 a week and could realistically afford to pay £10 per week towards any financial penalty imposed on him.

‘He is not heavily convicted and has not been in trouble for some time. We would ask for credit for his early guilty plea,’ said the advocate.

‘Clearly he was not co-operating at the time so we cannot ask for credit for that.

‘However, the following day he was able to apologise and recognise his behaviour was wrong.

Chair of the magistrates David Craine said while passing sentence: ‘We have listened to the circumstances and are pleased to hear that you are trying not to drink.

‘This was a clear case of alcohol in, sense out. This will result in a fine but we will accept your offer of £10 per week. We appreciate it may be difficult for you.’

Magistrates ordered that Richards should start paying the fine from Friday, November 25 and there are 30 days in default of payment.