Man tried to cross closed road

A Ramsey man has been fined £250 by a magistrates court after entering a closed road during a Manx Grand Prix practice session.

James William McGough, of Bircham Avenue Close, went onto Queen’s Pier Road in Ramsey, which was being used as a run-off section for competitors.

The 24-year-old was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

The court heard how, on August 23 at around 7.40pm, police were called to May Hill in Ramsey after a report of a man being aggressive and trying to cross the closed road.

McGough had been warned numerous times by St John Ambulance staff that he could not cross the road and eventually had to be detained by them until police arrived.

He continued arguing and it was said that one competitor had to make use of the run-off road while McGough was rowing with police.

He was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.

In an interview McGough admitted he had been on the closed road and acknowledged the seriousness of the offence.

He told police that he had needed to cross the road to get to his house to get some medication which he takes.

McGough was asked why he had not told St John Ambulance staff this but said that he did not think they would have been able to help.

He denied using foul language, despite witness statements to the contrary, and said that he had remained calm.

McGough was charged with being on closed road during the Manx Grand Prix.

Defending McGough in court advocate Lydia Mulligan asked for credit to be given to her client for his guilty plea.

Ms Mulligan said: ‘My client apologised to one of the officers from St John Ambulance, he tells me he apologised profusely and he would like to apologise to the court.

‘Mr McGough is from the Isle of Man but has not lived here for many years. He simply wasn’t aware of the seriousness of the offence.

‘It could be difficult to believe with all the road closures but he had only just returned to the island.

‘He used to play in the area as a child and it was a slip road then not a main road, there were no bikes using it.

‘But he is aware what could have happened and that he did put people in danger.’

Ms Mulligan went on to say that McGough had quite a serious illness, suffering from stomach ulcers which caused him a lot of pain.

The advocate went on, saying: ‘He doesn’t believe he was obnoxious or aggressive, it was more distress due to pain.

‘More desperation, he was desperate to get hold of his medication. It is no excuse but more of a background to what happened.’

