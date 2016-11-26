Man who set fire to road ends up in court

A man set fire to a road in Castletown to make a statement for the ‘Foxdale Freedom Fighters’ his friend claimed in court.

Christopher Sydney Kelly, of James Road, poured petrol on the road outside his house, then set light to it causing flames seven feet high, but said he could not remember the incident.

The 39-year-old pleaded guilty in court to a charge of causing petrol to be on or over a road when it was obvious to reasonable persons that it would be dangerous.

Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court how, at 9.50pm on November 14, police were called to James Road after a witness reported a man setting fire to the road there.

The witness said they saw a man pour a can of fuel onto the road before setting fire to it.

He then shouted ‘Here I am. Come and get me.’

The fire was said to be just one or two metres away from parked cars.

The flames burned for about 20 seconds before going out. The witness said they then saw the man go back into a flat in James Road still carrying the petrol can.

When police called at Kelly’s flat they said they could see him through some blinds, still holding the can of petrol with two other men present.

Kelly was seen trying to put the can in a cupboard in a communal hallway but when he opened the door he still had it in his hand and was said to smell of petrol.

During a police interview he said he had no recollection of the evening but said that he had been with a friend called Brian.

After being traced, ‘Brian’, whose surname was not given in court, confirmed to police that he had been with Kelly in the flat and that they had drunk eight litres of cider, as well as some wine.

He confirmed that he saw Kelly leave the flat carrying the can of petrol.

‘Brian’ told police that Kelly was part of the ‘Foxdale Freedom Fighters’ and was doing it to make a statement, but had not intended to hurt anyone.

Defending Kelly in court, his advocate Steve Wood said: ‘There was no damage to the road or any property.

‘This is not an offence that comes to court very regularly. I would consider that a probation report before sentencing would be appropriate in circumstances, bearing in mind alcohol had been consumed.

‘A letter from a doctor confirming whether Mr Kelly would be able to undertake community service may also be of assistance.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said: ‘This is an unusual case, certainly not one I’ve dealt with previously. It is a serious one, but not so serious that it exceeds the sentencing options of this court.

‘The maximum sentence in this court is six months’ custody. I would not be looking at sentencing higher than that.’

Mrs Hughes adjourned the case until January 3 when Kelly will be sentenced.

The probation report will consider all options, including custody, but not committal to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.

Bail was granted with conditions that Kelly lives at his home address and attends probation meetings.

The case will be listed for mention on December 20 but Kelly will not be required to attend on that date.