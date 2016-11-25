Man who stored heroin between his buttocks lands up in court

A Liverpool man stored heroin between his buttocks while breaching an exclusion order banning him from the island, a court has heard.

Tony Murray, aged 26, of Leeds Street, pleaded guilty to possession of the drug and breaching the order and will be sentenced on December 20.

Prosecutor Hazel Carroon told the court how, on November 4, police received information that Murray was in Douglas, despite being banned from entering the island until 2018.

Officers went to a flat in Fairfield Terrace and found Murray there and arrested him.

When he was arrested and searched police found a small wrap between his bottom cheeks.

Murray said to police: ‘It’s heroin.’

The court heard how Murray had been jailed for five years in August 2011 but released in September 2013.

A five-year and four month exclusion order, banning him from the island, came into force upon his release from prison.

The wrap was weighed at 15.86 grams but analysis of the substance found only a trace of diamorphine.

The majority of the substance was made up of paracetamol and caffeine.

During a police interview Murray said that he had come to the island for a week, visiting his girlfriend while on holiday.

He said that he was a regular heroin user and used it every day.

Murray said he had bought the drug after arriving on the island and it cost him £150.

Defending Murray in court, advocate Dawn Jones said: ‘Referring to the facts, my client did say during his police interview when he purchased the drugs he was told it was a very low grade and that is why it only cost £150. It was not sufficient to inject and could only be smoked.

‘He gave that explanation in the interview. It is correct as only traces of the drug were found, insufficient to give any percentages even.

‘So what he said in interview has been borne out in the analysis.’

Mrs Jones said that, regarding the exclusion order, Murray had believed that it was at an end.

The advocate said: ‘He believed it started in August 2011 and ended in August 2016, but the duty is on him to check.

‘But he didn’t come to the Isle of Man knowing he was in breach of the order. He hasn’t been back until now. He has close friends here and believed it was OK to see them.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes accepted jurisdiction for the case saying that her summary court powers would be suffice for sentencing.

The case was adjourned pending the preparation of a probation report which will consider all options, including custody.