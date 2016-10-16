Man wielded kitchen knife in stand-off

An Onchan man has been jailed for 12 weeks after brandishing a kitchen knife during a row outside his house.

Karl Allen Cameron, of Harbour Road, also had his driving licence endorsed with four penalty points for driving with no insurance.

Prosecutor James Robinson told the court how, on June 19, police were called after receiving reports of a man wielding a knife in Harbour Road.

When they arrived the incident was over but Cameron, who is 27, admitted getting a knife from his kitchen and brandishing it at a group of men from his garden.

A witness said they saw three men get out of a BMW and Cameron approach them. Cameron was said to be holding the kitchen knife, which had a six-inch blade.

When he got to around two or three metres away from them he jabbed it towards the men, who backed off.

Cameron walked away but the men then began to approach him again so he stood pointing the knife at them.

Two other witnesses gave similar accounts of the incident and Cameron was arrested for possessing a prohibited article in a public place.

In an earlier incident on May 28 police saw Cameron driving a BMW with a damaged brake light on Queen’s Promenade in Douglas just after midnight.

Checks revealed that its road tax had expired in April 2016 and he was ordered to produce his driving documents to a police station within five days.

Further checks found that he only held a provisional driving licence, despite the fact he had been driving on his own and hadn’t been displaying ‘L’ plates.

Defending Cameron in court, advocate Lydia Mulligan said: ‘My client accepts full responsibility. He is not trying to defend or excuse his actions but there was a degree of provocation. Undoubtedly there were better ways of dealing with the matter. There was no real fighting. There are numerous repeat offences, breaches which don’t make comfortable reading. But he has changed his friendship group.’

Chair of the magistrates Brian Walton said: ‘You have 17 pages of previous convictions, many for offences of violence and public disorder. Two for possession of an offensive weapon which you got custody for. You have taken a knife out in the street to confront three men in a stand-off.

‘Thankfully it didn’t escalate further. Probation recommended community service but due to the serious nature of this offence and your appalling record we consider only custody is appropriate.’