Man wrapped drugs up as Christmas presents for friends

A man who wrapped up cannabis stalks and buds as Christmas presents for his friends was this week convicted of drugs possession.

Shane Maximilian Skelly, of Tower Road, Ramsey, handed in a basis of plea, accepted by the prosecutor, saying that although he admitted supplying drugs he was not making money as they were Christmas presents.

Defence advocate David Clegg said: ‘It was just a very inappropriate gift.’

Skelly, aged 38, also admitted having a jar of psychedelic mushrooms at his home when police searched there on December 23.

The defendant pleaded guilty to three offences of cannabis possession, cannabis possession with intent to supply and possession of psilocybin mushrooms and will be sentenced on March 7, by Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes, after the preparation of a probation report.

Prosecutor Michael Jelski told the court how police stopped Skelly while he was driving on Main Road in Onchan at 9.45pm two days before Christmas Day.

His eyelids were said to be heavy and it was suspected that he may have been using cannabis. Skelly initially denied this but then told police that he had a small bag of cannabis in the back of the car in a rucksack.

At 11pm police searched Skelly’s home and found a number of drug-related items.

Officers discovered a jar of cannabis, two snap bags of the drug, a tuppaware box containing dried mushrooms and £310 in cash.

Small packages of cannabis buds and stalks were also found wrapped in Christmas paper with ‘Merry Christmas’ written on them.

During a police interview Skelly admitted possession of the drugs saying he was social smoker and also used cannabis for back pain.

He said that he had wrapped the stalks and buds for Christmas gifts to give to friends who he knew used the drug.

Skelly said that he had bought the drugs on the black market but picked the mushrooms himself locally.

He denied that the £310 related to drugs saying that he had been working part-time and this was wages.

The total weight of the wrapped cannabis was 19.8 grams, which was said to have a street value of £396.

The other cannabis at the flat weighed 49.6 grams and was valued at £992.

The mushrooms weighed 4.6 grams and were said in court to be hard to value, as it was rare to find them, but their value was said to be no more than £10.