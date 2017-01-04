Management says that customers will have more choice after Tynwald Mills takeover

Tynwald Mills management say that customers will have more choice after the shops is sold to a Channel Islands retailer.

The St John’s company is being sold for an undisclosed sum to Sandpiper CI.

Stephen Bradley, MD of Tynwald Mills

The announcement was made earlier this week.

Customers and staff have been assured that ‘on the ground, nothing will change, same faces but more brands’ and no redundancies are expected as a result of the announcement.

Stephen Bradley, who has been managing director of Tynwald Mills for 25 years, said: ‘We are delighted to have come to an agreement with Sandpiper CI.

‘Our collective brand reach will undoubtedly improve customer choice on the Isle of Man.’

In a letter to customers, Mr Bradley said the move ‘wasn’t an easy decision’, adding: ‘Sandpiper will provide the scale and expertise to move Tynwald Mills and retail on the Isle of Man to the next level, providing long term security for the business and wider customer choice.

‘On the ground, nothing will change, same faces but more brands.

‘Sandpiper CI already works with a number of our partner brands and more beside. If anybody has any queries or questions, please do not hesitate to contact me directly. ‘

Sandpiper’s portfolio in the Channel Islands consists of 11 food halls, eight convenience stores, five petrol forecourts, 16 Wine Warehouses, a bakery store and four Pound Pow£r stores in Jersey and Guernsey.

It also holds franchises for Costa Coffee outlets in Spain and Gibraltar and a Hotel Chocolat shop in Gibraltar.

Sandpiper’s chief executive, Tony O’Neill, said: ‘We have been looking at expanding into the Isle of Man for some time.

‘Many of our existing franchise partners are keen to work with us in territories outside of the Channel Islands and the Tynwald Mills department store provides the perfect platform to move our strategy forward in this location. The business is well established, has strong management and works with many brands that we already have relationships with.

‘The acquisition provides the synergy and benefits to form a solid base upon which we can further develop our retail estate.’

Originally, a fully integrated woollen mill producing cloth for stores such as Marks and Spencer, the mill then underwent a change of ownership and direction in the mid-1970s.

The 50,000 sq ft retail business was established more than 30 years ago.

Tynwald Mills employs more than 110 people, including part-time staff.