Manx bard to tread in footsteps of TE Brown

The Sailors’ Shelter, nestled in with the harbour buildings along Peel Quay, looks small and fairly insignificant, and it is easy to wander past it without giving it a moment’s thought.

However, it is hoped that an evening of poetry, which is to be held at the weekend, will help revitalise and generate more appreciation for a building that shares quite an interesting history, and a special place in the hearts of those who study Manx literature.

The current Manx Bard, John ‘Dog’ Callister, is to read a selection of his poems at the shelter, on Friday evening, January 27, beginning at 7pm, at an event organised by the team behind the Isle of Architecture project, which is a year-long appreciation of Manx building and design.

What makes this such a special event is that the Sailors’ Shelter was one of the venues that the first Manx Bard, T.E. Brown used to perform, over a century ago, and such a night gives John ‘Dog’ a chance to follow in the great Manx poet’s footsteps.

‘What a privilege to be performing my work in a space where the first Manx Bard, T.E. Brown, performed his, said John ‘Dog’.

‘There are obvious analogies between poetry and architecture - poetry, like a building, needs a solid foundation and careful construction and the end product should be pleasing on the eye, and I would like to think that my work is building on T.E. Brown and Hall Caine’s legacy.’

Newspaper reports show that T.E. Brown and the celebrated Victorian novelist Hall Caine appeared at the Shelter 112 years ago, to an audience of 70 people. It was noted that they entertained and amused the people present with songs, speeches and stories in Manx and English.

John ‘Dog’ was appointed last year as the third Manx Bard, and feels that his work shares a lot of similarities with the work of Brown.

He also will perform original work inspired by buildings around the island.

‘As a Manksman living, working and bringing up a family on Mann with its magical countryside and architecture, it is impossible not to be influenced by our surroundings, the cultural legacy and history,’ he said.

The shelter was built in 1876 as a place for sailors to seek refuge from storms.

The use of the Sailors’ Shelter has undergone something of a renaissance recently. Work was carried out by volunteers to restore the shelter, it has been used for acoustic concerts, talks and as a dance rehearsal space.

‘When John ‘Dog’ agreed to take part in Isle of Architecture we knew that the Sailors’ Shelter’s literary link would make it an ideal venue, said Catriona Mackie, trustee of Manx National Heritage and part of Isle of Architecture.

This event wil be the first of a series of concerts held in unusal or surprising spaces.

Tickets for the cvent are £5, and can be obtained through the Isle of Architecture website, along with details of the latest unusual concerts.