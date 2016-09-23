Manx Dialect Group wants to hear the words you remember

The Manx Dialect Group is holding an open meeting at the harbourside Sailors’ Shelter in Peel tomorrow (Saturday).

The group was established earlier this year with the aim of preserving and recording existing dialectal Manx, to make sure phrases, sayings, idioms and words are not lost for future generations.

Committee member John ‘Dog’ Callister said: ‘If anyone has words that they remember from the past, please write them down as it is said.’

Arrive by 7pm for 7.30pm start.

