Manx dialect speakers

The Manx Dialect Group will be meeting tomorrow evening (Wednesday) at the Manx Legion Club in Douglas.

The topic of the meeting is memories of Douglas and will welcome three speakers: former taxi driver and Onchan Commissioner Brian Stowell, popular entertainer and member of Regal Singers Allan Wilcox, and Mary Gerrard, daughter of former Douglas cobbler Teddy Hudson and a regular contributor to the group.

Everyone is welcome to the event, which opens at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

For further information, call Ned Kennaugh on 823088 or 436142.