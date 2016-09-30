Manx economy hailed as ‘resilient’ as government retains credit rating

The Manx government has retained its Aa1 credit rating.

Credit ratings agency Moody’s hailed the wealth and resilience of the economy, which it said is more diverse and less volatile than that of other offshore financial centres.

It said the island’s creditworthiness was supported by reserves totalling close to 40 per cent of GDP, and the absence of outstanding direct debt. Our Aa1 rating outlook was revised from stable to negative in June following the UK’s Brexit vote.

The UK also has an Aa1 negative rating.

Treasury Minister Eddie Teare said Moody’s verdict showed the island is far from imminent bankruptcy, as one election candidate had claimed.

He said: ‘The report highlights that we are a diverse economy which has stood us in good stead. I was aware this was coming out but I could not actually refute the comments made by the candidate because it was embargoed.’

Stefan Triendl, an analyst at Moody’s and author of the report, said: ‘The diversification away from traditional banking and towards high growth sectors such as ICT and e-gaming helps to balance the economy’s small size.’

Moody’s said the only other jurisdiction with no direct debt outstanding is Macao, which is rated Aa3 negative.

But it warned the key credit challenge for the Isle of Man is the uncertainty created by the UK’s vote to leave the European Union which it said would lead to reduced confidence, lower spending and investment levels and weaker growth.

It forecast growth averaging 3 per cent over the next two years, lower than the long-term average.

Another challenge is the international pressure put on off shore financial centres.

Moody’s praise the efforts made to sign up to international agreements on tax avoidance and transparency but said there were limits to the ability of a small jurisdiction to mitigate these threats.

Mr Teare said the change to Aa1 negative following the Bexit vote mirrored that of the UK and was beyond our control.

He added: ‘Whilst it is undeniable that there are future uncertainties and risks, it is vitally important that the main message from this report is heard. Public finances are strong and the island can be relied upon by its investors to provide a stable, pro-business environment in which they can flourish.’

l Although he has retired as anMHK, Eddie Teare remains Treasury Minister until a new Council of Ministers is formed. The election for Chief Minister will take place on Tuesday in Tynwald.