Manx fisherman denied scallop permit

His family have been fishing here for three generations.

But Ramsey-based James Moore’s scallop vessel is the only Manx boat to have been denied a licence to fish for queenies and king scallops.

It’s a bitter blow for someone who has invested in a new boat, the Thom Ryan - and who had seen dozens of off-island boats converge on Manx territorial waters for the start of the king scallop season.

The reason he has been denied a permit is that he had no track record of fishing in Manx waters for the required years of 2011 to 2015 – and that’s because he only purchased the vessel in 2014 and it had not previously fished here.

His case has been taken up by the Manx Fish Producers’ Organisation who accept there is little that can be done as if an exemption was made for a Manx fisherman it would have to apply to both boats from England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Mr Moore, who is part-owner of the Thom Ryan, said: ‘When we bought the vessel in 2014 there were no plans in place to restrict licences. This only came in the 2015/2016 scallop season as there had been an increase of non-local boats turning up to fish scallops in Manx waters.

‘We have also been kicked out of the queen scallop net fishing as well which meant we couldn’t even fish the summer months of this year in Manx waters. We have invested a large amount of money and time in the vessel.

‘DEFA knew the Thom Ryan was going to become a Manx-registered vessel and target king and queen scallops in Manx waters but they still didn’t put any safeguards to protect the local fleet. They said it would be discriminative to non-local vessels. My family have fished here for over 40 years - isn’t this discriminatory to us?’

The Thom Ryan, which was built in 1969 and had previously worked out of Hartlepool guarding the off-shore windfarms, was converted into a scalloper and registered as a Manx vessel in August of 2015.

Under the rules, boats over 15 metres have to supply a track record of fishing activity in Manx waters for 26 days over a four-year period.

An appeal by Mr Moore and the Manx Fish Producers’ Organisation was rejected.

But Mr Moore claims at least five more permit were issued to other non-Manx vessels who appealed.

David Beard, chief executive of the MFPO, said: ‘It’s a tough one. This is a Manx family who have fished here for three generations.

‘The government has signed a fisheries management agreement with all the other administrations and there can’t be any discrimination in how the rules are applied. If they allow James’s boat a huge number of other boats would also have to be allowed.’

In an email, Minister Geoffrey Boot told Mr Moore: ‘I understand your disappointment in not having been granted a licence to fish for king scallops within the territorial sea. However, I am committed to ensuring the sustainability of this fishery.’